IPL 2023: All-round KKR end four-match losing streak with 21-run win over Virat Kohli's RCB

Match 36 of the IPL 2023 edition saw the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday (April 26). Being asked to bat first, KKR rode on Jason Roy's 56, quickfire knock from captain Nitish Rana and cameos from Rinku Singh and David Weise to post 200 for 5.

In reply, RCB only managed 179 for 8 in 20 overs to lose by 21 runs. With this loss, RCB's two-match winning streak came to an end. They had a chance to reach 10 points along with table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) but missed a great opportunity. For KKR, they ended their four-match losing streak and finally earned their third win this year.

Earlier, Roy slammed an impressive 29-ball 56 as he took on the RCB attack in the powerplay overs. While his opening partner N Jagadeesan struggled, making a 27-ball 29, the England opener's knock featured with 4 fours and 5 sixes at 193.10.

Nitish's 21-ball 48 along with timely hits from Rinku (10-ball 18*) and Weise's 3-ball 12* ensured KKR did fall behind as they posted 200-5.

RCB's run-chase started with in-form openers Faf du Plessis and Kohli attacking from the word go. In-form spinner Suyash Sharma was brought into the attack in the third over and he instantly removed Faf. The regular captain continued to play as an impact player, with Kohli leading the side, but fell for 17 (7).

Kohli looked in sublime touch. He found the boundaries and the gaps amid the regular fall of wickets. He eventually fell for a 37-ball 54 as KKR came on top. Mahipal Lamror (34) and Dinesh Karthik (22) got starts but the writing was on the wall once Kohli departed.

From KKR, Suyash (2 for 30), Varun Chakaravarthy (3 for 27), and Andre Russell (2 for 29) contributed with regular breakthroughs to dent RCB's chase and halt their mini-winning run.