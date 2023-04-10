IPL 2023, Match 14, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants - Match preview and result prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition, on Monday evening (April 10). The match will be held at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru as the home crowd will hope for the Virat Kohli-starrer to return to winning ways after a hammering received at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in their previous game.

RCB opened their campaign in IPL 2023 with an eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at home. On the road, they faced KKR who dismissed them for 123 in pursuit of 205. With the heavy loss, RCB are now languishing at the seventh spot -- with a poor Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.256, and needs to stage a comeback at the earliest.

LSG, on the other hand, started with a 50-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Lucknow and lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 12 runs in Chennai. Returning to home conditions, they hammered SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets. They occupy the third spot at present.

The pitch is expected to assist the swing bowlers for the early overs and will have enough pace throughout the match. RCB's death-bowling woes and LSG's main batters' dry run -- especially KL Rahul -- will be closely monioted as it could well define the outcome of the match.

Result Prediction –

Going by the current form, LSG have their noise ahead but expect RCB to bounce back at home. Overall, a competitive game surely on the cards. In head-to-head, RCB lead LSG 2-0.

Probable XIs

RCB: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj