IPL 2023: LSG secure narrow win to keep top-two hopes alive, beat MI by five runs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured a narrow five-run against Mumbai Indians (MI) to keep their top-two hopes alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, May 16. The win sees LSG go on 15 points while the defeat for MI also means the likes of Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) can still make the playoff mathematically. MI miss out to cement top two berth Tasked to chase 178, MI made a definitive start and looked on course to seal the match before losing their way. Openers Rohit Sharma (37) and Ishan Kishan (59) set the platform for the visitors before they lost both of them. They put together an opening wicket stand of 90 runs while Suryakumar Yadav (7) and Nehal Wadhera (16) soon followed to make the situation vulnerable for MI.

In the final over with 11 needed, Mohsin Khan held his nerves and put the opposition in bay and sealed a famous win for LSG that took them level with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Yash Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi both ended with two wickets each while Mohsin Khan scalped a wicket as well for LSG. What happened in LSG innings? Marcus Stonis' 89 (47)* powered Lucknow Super Giants to 177/3 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here.

MI started the game on a strong note as Jason Behrendorff provided the visitors with an ideal start by picking up two wickets in two balls in the third over. He dismissed the out-of-form batter Deepak Hooda on 5(7).

MI bounced back as Piyush Chawla came back into the attack and dismissed left-handed batter Quinton de Kock on 16(15). From that moment Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya built a partnership slowly taking the game into the final overs. As the unbeaten partnership reached the 82-run mark, LSG skipper Krunal Pandya went out following an injury.

Stoinis didn't take his foot off the accelerator as he sent the ball flying into the stands on the final ball of the innings to take LSG's score to 177/3 in 20 overs.

MI will now end the season at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, May 21 and will need a win to keep their playoff berth intact. On the flip side, LSG will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens and will look to book their berth in the top two to stand multiple chances of making the final on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

