IPL 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch Indian Premier League live on TV & mobile in your country
Here's your guide to watching Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 live in your country. Take a look!
IPL 2023 Live streaming: As the 16th season of the Indian Premier League began on March 31, 2023, fans couldn't be more happier. Till now five matches have already occurred. The first match was on March 31, between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT), which the latter won by five wickets. The second match was between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which the former won by seven runs. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) faced off each other in the third match, where the former defeated its opponent by 50 runs. It's time for the sixth match, which will be played by MS Dhoni and KL Rahul-led CSK and LSG respectively. Don't know where to watch the live stream? Don't worry here's your ultimate goal on how to watch IPL on TV or mobile in your country. Take a look!
Since the television rights to broadcast have been purchased by Disney Star, the IPL will be available on Star Sports Channel. Additionally, Viacom 18 has also bought broadcasting rights.
However, JioCinema has been broadcasting the series for free including Jio mobiles with rotate features meaning different camera viewpoints for each of the 74 matches.
Below is the full list of TV channels from different countries that will telecast IPL live:
|Country
|TV Channel
|India
|Star Sports, JioCinema
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|United States
|Willow TV
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Middle East
|Times Internet
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Afghanistan
|Ariana Television Network
In Europe, the broadcasting rights were purchased by Sky Sports, DAZN and YuppTV.
While the live matches will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, they'll also be live-streamed via the Sky Go app or with a NOW monthly pass.