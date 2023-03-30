ugc_banner

IPL 2023 Live Streaming: Here's your ultimate guide on how to watch Indian Premier League live on TV & mobile

Indian Premier League has become the second most expensive sports league behind NFL.  Photograph:(Twitter)

IPL 2023 Live: The 16th season of the Indian Premier League, the biggest cricket festival, will begin tomorrow. IPL 2023 is unique and different from the other seasons. Here's your ultimate guide to watching IPL live. 

IPL 2023 Live: The 16th season of the Indian Premier League, the biggest cricket festival, will begin tomorrow. IPL 2023 is unique and different from the other seasons. Firstly, the Indian Premier League 2023 will follow the traditional home-and-away format. In March 2022, BCCI released an invitation to tender the IPL Media Rights 2023-27. The invitation included a five-year media rights deal for both digital and TV valued at ₹48,390 crores. BCCI earns around ₹118 crores per match during the IPL season. Disney Star has secured the TV rights for IPL, while Viacom18 has purchased the digital rights. Thus, BCCI has sold television and digital rights separately for the first time. Furthermore, Indian Premier League has become the second most expensive sports league behind NFL. 

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 matches.

IPL 2023 live streaming in India & other countries

Since Disney Star has purchased the television rights to broadcast the IPL matches, they will be available on the Star Sports channel. Furthermore, Viacom18 has bought digital rights. Thus, JioCinema will live telecast the Indian Premier League matches for free. 

JioCinema would let users rotate between several camera viewpoints for each of the 74 matches. Because the feature phone supports JioCinema, JioPhone subscribers may watch IPL 2023 for free. The software will display data like the score and pitch heat map on phones, while fans viewing the game on a large screen will see the information alongside the game.

Here's the full list of TV channels from different countries that will telecast the IPL 2023 live. 

Country TV Channel
India   Star Sports, JioCinema
United Kingdom   Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
United States   Willow TV
Australia   Fox Sports
Middle East   Times Internet
South Africa   SuperSport
Pakistan   Yupp TV
New Zealand   Sky Sport
Caribbean   Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
Canada   Willow TV
Bangladesh   Gazi TV
Afghanistan   Ariana Television Network

