IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar LIGHTS UP KKR bowling, GT score 45 off last two overs - WATCH

Gujarat Titans' all-rounder Vijay Shankar lit up Narendra Modi stadium against visiting Kolkata Knight Riders as GT smashed 45 runs in last two overs. Shankar, who was batting at 16 off 10 at the end of 17th over, scored a fifty of 20 balls and eventually managed 63 not out off 24 balls.

Shankar smacked four fours and five sixes in his innings, including three consecutive ones to KKR's Shardul Thakur in his and innings last over. Shankar's first four of his last-over mayhem came on the fifth ball of 18th over.

Batting at 22 off 13 at the start of 19th over, Shankar smacked a four off first ball of Lockie Ferguson's over which was called a no-ball. Shankar then smacked two sixes and one more four in the over, taking 25 of it.

Come next over, Thakur started off well against David Miller, giving away just one on the first ball. Thakur then got away with the second ball with a slower bouncer. Shankar, then, smacked three back-to-back sixes before missing out on the last one, taking 20 off the over. Here are his three sixes:

Thanks to Shankar's blitzkrieg inning, GT went from 159/4 in 18 overs to 204/4 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Titans won the toss and elected to bat first. Rashid Khan came to toss as stand-in skipper for Gujarat with regular captain Hardik Pandya missing with illness. Gujarat got off to a good start, scoring 54 in powerplay for the loss of one wicket only.

After Saha got out, Shubman Gill and last-match hero Sai Sudharsan added 67 for the second wicket. Sudharsan, 53 off 38, went on to score his second consecutive fifty before being subbed out at the end of Gujarat innings. Gujarat lost a bit of steam with wickets of Sudharsan and Abhinav Manohar but Vijay Shankar turned the tables on its head in the last two overs.

