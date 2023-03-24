IPL 2023: Injured rookies Mukesh Choudhary, Mohsin Khan in serious doubt for whole season

Two young left-arm seamers, Mukesh Choudhary and Mohsin Khan are in serious doubt to play in the upcoming IPL 2023 due to injuries. Mukesh and Mohsin got picked by Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively, for INR 20 lacs each ahead of last year’s auction. They impressed everyone, including the critics and the pundits with their performances. This time, they are nursing injuries, and while they are in constant touch with their franchises, even training with them, both are running against time to get fit.

As things stand, Mukesh is suffering from a back injury and is currently training at the National Cricket Academy and undergoing rehab. Mohsin on the other hand is training with the Lucknow squad but is likely to spend time on the sidelines throughout the season.

Chennai Super Kings' Kasi Viswanathan, in a conversation with Cricbuzz, informed that while they are waiting for Mukesh to regain full fitness, they are not banking much on him.

It’s fair to say, the 26-year-old Mukesh was Chennai’s go-to-bowler in the previous season, picking 16 wickets in 13 matches. Though he was phenomenal with the new ball, he also showed glimpses of what he could do with the old ball by bowling good wide Yorkers.

"We are waiting on Mukesh but we do not have much hope. He was one of our bowling mainstays last year. It will be unfortunate if he misses out," CSK’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

Mukesh, a 24-year-old seamer from Uttar Pradesh, was talked about too, mainly for what he brought to the table. The lanky fast bowler had pace, angle, and variations – making him lethal against any batter in this format. Last season he picked 14 wickets.

Mukesh and Mohsin have joined a long list of players who are either missing the complete season or are doubtful. While Kyle Jamieson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant are among those who are out for the whole season due to injuries, players like Lockie Ferguson, and Shreyas Iyer are among those who are doubtful for a few matches.