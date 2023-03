Andrew Flintoff accident: BBC halts 'Top Gear' filming following former cricketer's December crash

The BBC has abandoned filming of the latest series of motoring program "Top Gear" following an investigation into a December crash that injured former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff, the British broadcaster said on Thursday.

Flintoff, 45, who quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, was injured in a car crash during the filming of an episode in December and was said to be "lucky to be alive."

The Times newspaper reported, citing insiders, that Flintoff was quitting as co-presenter of "Top Gear," one of BBC's most successful shows. Flintoff co-hosted the show along with Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

"Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34," the BBC said, adding a decision on how best to continue would be made later this year.

The broadcaster said they have apologised to Flintoff, who is widely known for his heroics in the 2005 Ashes series against Australia, a highlight in his cricketing career that earned him cult status.

The English cricketer was the most expensive purchase in the 2009 Indian Premier League (IPL) along with his compatriot Kevin Pietersen. Purchased for Rs 7.5 crore, Flintoff was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings and played in the 2010 edition of the IPL under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Flintoff has joined former Formula One driver Michael Schumacher as athletes who suffered life-threatening injuries while staying away from the sports. Schumacher is still on a life-supporting system with medical updates few and limited.