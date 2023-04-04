IPL 2023: 'I don't think he...,' Virender Sehwag reveals Dhoni's mindset on smoking two sixes vs LSG

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni thrilled the fans in CSK's return to Chepauk first with his bat and then with a win in traditional Chennai style where spinners choked the run flow of LSG.

Dhoni entered the crease in the last over of CSK's batting and smoked two huge sixes on his first two balls off LSG's pace spearhead Mark Wood. The crowd went bonkers seeing their hero turn back the time but on third ball he got out trying hitting another boundary.

Nonetheless, MSD entered elite club of players with 5000 runs or more with those two sixes. Speaking on his record, former India batsman Virender Sehwag said that the records don't matter to Dhoni.

"If you ask MS Dhoni, he will ask what difference it makes, whether he has scored 5000, 3000 or 7000 runs, the important thing is to win the trophy, which he has done. I don't think he goes after or thinks about milestones. I was also like that. Who knows how many runs have been scored but it is true that these numbers are remembered later. When you retire, it is remembered that this player scored so many runs in the IPL," said Sehwag.

Sehwag also praised Dhoni for being consistent for very long and entering the list despite batting lower down the order.

"The expectation is that the top-order batters will score the most runs. MS Dhoni comes in the middle order or lower-middle order and he has scored 5000 runs. No player might be able to score so many runs while playing at that number. He is consistent, scores runs and wins matches for his team. He is a very big player," Sehwag added.

Dhoni's CSK eventually scored 217/5 in 20 overs and beat LSG by 12 runs to complete a dream homecoming after nearly four years.

