IPL 2023: 'Get out...': Former Pak skipper blasts Simon Doull for criticising Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan player and captain Salman Butt blasted commentator Simon Doull for criticising Virat Kohli during the latter's knock for RCB against Lucknow Super Giants.

"Young players often play like this as getting to milestone might secure their place in the team. Why would Kohli do that? This is RCB we are talking about. He is not fighting for his place in the Indian team. He is a world class player. Get a life. Get out of this narrow-minded thinking. All the big players like Babar, Virat and Williamson are not power-hitters. They put value on their wicket. Maybe he's trying to get attention," Salman Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Notably, Kohli had scored 61 off 44 balls against LSG. Doull, however, wasn't impressed with Kohli slowing down after scoring 42 runs.

"Kohli started off like a train. He was going hammer and tongs as he was playing a lot of shots. From 42 to 50, he took 10 balls. Concerned about a milestone. I don't think there's room for that in this game anymore. Just got to keep going, especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You got to keep going," Doull had said about the RCB batter.

Salman also termed Doull's opinion as rubbish. "When he was in Pakistan, he used similar words for Babar Azam. If he had watched the game consciously, he would've noticed that Kohli tried to hit Bishnoi three four times but he missed. That is part of the game. He has 75 centuries in international cricket. He doesn't have to prove anything to anyone. It's utter rubbish. He (Doull) has played cricket, but he was a bowler," Butt said.

In the game, RCB scored a mammoth 212/2 in 20 overs. LSG, however, chased the target on the last ball of the match in a dramatic manner.

For RCB, their top three, i.e., Faf du Plessis (79 not out), Glenn Maxwell (53) and Virat Kohli (61) scored fifties. For LSG, Marcus Stoinis played a masterful knock of 30-ball 65. It was although Nicholas Pooran who smashed a 19-ball 62 to give LSG a real shot at winning the game.

