IPL 2023: 'Do not come and play in the IPL:' Virender Sehwag blasts DC's Warner for slow fifty against RR

Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag blasted Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner for playing slow during his fifty in a losing cause against Rajasthan Royals on April 8.

"David, if you are listening, please play well. Score 50 in 25 balls. Learn from Jaiswal, he did it in 25 balls. If you cannot do that, do not come and play in the IPL," said Sehwag while speaking to cricket website Cricbuzz after Delhi's third consecutive loss in IPL 2023.

Notably, Warner scored 65 off 55 balls as Delhi faltered in chase of 200. Apart from Warner, only Lalit Yadav (38 off 24) and Rilee Rossouw (14 off 12) could reach double figures as Capitals lost by 57 runs.

Explaining his comments, Sehwag said that a quickfire 30 from Warner would have been better instead of 55-60. He added that a fast innings from Warner could have given other players a chance to chase the target.

"It would have been better for the team if David Warner got out for 30 runs, rather than making 55-60. Players like Rovman Powell and Abishek Porel could have come out much earlier and maybe could have done something. No balls were left for those players, and they are big hitters in team," Sehwag said.

Warner, who holds the Orange Cap having scored 158 runs in three innings, has, however, scored at a nominal strike rate of 117. The Australian is known for his dashing batting style but hasn't been able to perform to the best of his prowess so far in this IPL.

Warner's opening partner Prithvi Shaw's string of low scores has also not helped the Australian to play freely. Shaw, notably, got out for a duck in the first over itself against Rajasthan - adding a third low score in as many innings to his name.

