IPL 2023: CSK, MI, RCB or KKR? Which is the ONLY team to not have an overseas captain

The forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is set to commence on March 31 at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. The opening game will see the defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Just like every other season, the upcoming IPL edition is also keenly awaited. It will be the 16th edition of the tournament, which kicked off in 2008. Several records have been broken in the tournament since it's inception. Many captains have led the existing and now-defunct teams whereas only a handful of them have tasted success by winning the IPL championship.

Apart from only one top franchise, every other team -- including only those who have been a part of the tournament since 2008 or more than five seasons -- have had an overseas captain for a brief or significant period. However, CSK is the only team to not have had a foreign captain in their rich history.

Dhoni has been CSK's captain since the franchise first entered the IPL, with Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja taking over the role for a limited period.

Under Dhoni, CSK have won the IPL on as many as four occasions and ended second on five instances; playing the finale nine times. They have played the final in the 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021.

Chennai ended at the ninth spot in the ten-team IPL 2022. They will aim to revamp in style this time around in what could be Dhoni's last IPL season.

CSK squad for IPL 2023