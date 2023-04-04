IPL 2023: Champions Gujarat Titans continue winning start to season, beat DC by six wickets in Delhi

Champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have continued their winning start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16, after another convincing win against Delhi Capitals. Chasing 163 runs, the Titans won the contest firmly with 11 balls to spare as Sai Sudharsan’s 62-run knock and Rashid Khan’s three wickets were the difference-maker. While these are still the early days, Gujarat have cleared their ambitions to win their second IPL title with a good start to the campaign.

Double delight for @gujarat_titans 🙌🙌

They win their second consecutive game of #TATAIPL 2023 and move to the top of the Points Table.



Scorecard - https://t.co/tcVIlEJ3bC#DCvGT pic.twitter.com/WTZbIZTQmm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2023 ×

GT dominate Kotla

The contest at Arun Jaitley Stadium saw Gujarat Titans make a poor start to the proceedings as they lost both openers, Wriddhiman Saha (14) and Shubman Gill (14) in the powerplay. While skipper Hardik Pandya departed for 5 runs, Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar (29) laid the foundation for a comprehensive win that saw David Miller end with an unbeaten knock of 31 runs. The pair of Sudharsan and Shankar put together a 53-run stand for the fourth wicket and were instrumental in the team’s success.

Delhi did not have much to showcase in the bowling department as Anrich Nortje ended with two wickets with Khaleel Ahmed and Mitchell Marsh scalping a wicket as well.

Earlier, fiery spells from Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Rashid Khan helped Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8 in 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Shami and Rashid bagged three-wicket hauls respectively while Joseph scalped two conceding 29 runs. David Warner top-scored for Delhi Capitals with 37 while Axar Patel scored 36 off 22 deliveries. Put to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a fine start as David Warner and Prithvi Shaw gathered 11 runs off Mohammed Shami's over. However, the hitting did not last long as in the third over of the innings Shami removed Shaw for 7 runs.

GT will now face Kolkata Knight Riders at their home of Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, April 9 while will look to register their first win of the season on Saturday, when they take on Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE