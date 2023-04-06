IPL 2023: Andre Russell gets ready for first home game of season, says 'Playing at Eden Gardens is special'

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star man Andre Russell is delighted to return to Eden Gardens as his side gets ready for their first home game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The two-time champions will be playing their first home game of the season having lost their opening match in Mohali by seven runs on Saturday against Punjab Kings. According to Russell, playing at Eden Gardens gives a special feeling for him while they try to end their nine-year drought to lift the IPL title.

"IPL is all about playing in front of your home team, home ground, home fans. It's been a few years since we have had this environment. I am happy and ready to go. Hopefully, we can get the ball rolling and start well," Russell said.

Russell highlighted that he always gives his best whenever he dons the colours of KKR, while also underlining that it is a special feeling to represent them.

"I always try to do my best whenever I represent KKR, but it's something special when you are home. You get a boundary, you get a wicket, the home support cheers that you get from the crowd, that really inspires all of us. It's inspired me for the last couple of years, playing here.

"I am just looking forward to give back to fans who come to support us."

KKR started the IPL season on losing note as rain played spoilsport in Mohali. Chasing, 192 runs, they were 146/7 before rain played its part and eventually lost by seven runs.

The game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday, April 6 will be a golden opportunity for them to bounce back and get their first win of the season.

"I think the start is very key, we have a good team. Just like most franchises, once we do the right thing and keep it simple, we will make sure get a good start. Look to win as much games as possible from the start so that at the backend we don't have to be under a lot of pressure. I don't think we should depend on another franchise to lose to go through. If that is what it comes down to that, we will sit down and pray together," he added.

KKR’s opponents on Thursday, RCB will present a stern test for them as they started on the front foot. RCB beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in Bangalore on Sunday with Virat Kohli firing on all cylinders. KKR’s first home game of the season will start at 7:30 PM with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM.

