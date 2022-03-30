IPL 2022: Will RCB remain unchanged after PBKS loss? Predicting Faf du Plessis & Co.'s playing XI for KKR tie

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 6 of the IPL 2022 edition on Wednesday evening (March 30). After losing their season-opener to Punjab Kings (PBKS), the RCB camp will be eager to turn the tables and get off the mark in the points table.

Talking about RCB's first game, they were asked to bat first at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai versus the Punjab franchise. Despite a measured start, RCB exploded in the last ten overs courtesy fireworks from Faf du Plessis (88), Virat Kohli (41*) and Dinesh Karthik's majestic 14-ball 32 not out. While their batters had a ball in the last ten overs, RCB bowlers conceded plenty in the death overs to concede the game to PBKS, in defence of 205/2.

The batting will once again be spearheaded by captain Faf, Virat, DK whereas the likes of Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Wanindu Hasarange, etc. will aim to contribute with some lusty blows. RCB's main worry will be their bowlers. Having the advantage of playing at the same venue, they will be expected to come up with better plans and use the dimensions of the ground wisely.

ALSO READ | RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022 prediction: Who will win Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

Predicting RCB's XI for KKR clash: While the manner of defeat against PBKS would have hurt RCB, given they should've defended the tall score, the Bengaluru-based franchise shouldn't worry much as it is just the start of the season. Thus, they should ideally refrain from making wholesome changes. Finn Allen's power-hitting and all-round services can come in handy but it won't be fair to make Sherfane or one among Willey-Hasarange warm the bench after just one game. The rest of the line-up should also be persisted before Glenn Maxwell-Josh Hazlewood become available.

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj