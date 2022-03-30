IPL 2022: Virat Kohli on the cusp of joining Shikhar Dhawan in elite feat during RCB vs KKR clash

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against old rivals Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 6 of the IPL 2022 edition on Wednesday evening (March 30). After losing their season-opener to Punjab Kings (PBKS) -- by five wickets in defence of 206 -- RCB will be desperate to get off the mark in the points table when they face last year's runners-up KKR.

Talking about Virat Kohli, the former RCB captain will also be eager to score a big knock versus the Kolkata outfit. He showed good intent during his unbeaten 29-ball 41 versus Mayank Agarwal's PBKS and, thus, will be looking to carry forward the momentum this time around as well.

Ahead of the RCB-KKR face-off, Kohli is also on the verge of attaining an elite feat. If Kohli scores three more fours versus KKR, he will join Shikhar Dhawan in becoming only the second batter in IPL history to have 550, or more, fours. At present, Dhawan tops the list with 657 fours to his name. On the other hand, David Warner comes third in the list (525 fours).

Talking about RCB's first game in IPL 2022, they were asked to bat first versus Punjab at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday (March 27). Posting 205-2, riding on Faf du Plessis' 88, Kohli's 41 not out and Dinesh Karthik's 14-ball 32*, Bengaluru couldn't defend the big total as Punjab went past the finish line in the last over with five wickets in hand.

Will RCB get their first points of the season in the KKR face-off? Only time will tell...