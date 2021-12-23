IPL 2022 mega auction dates finalised, to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13: Report

IPL 2022 mega auction is set to take place in the garden city of India, i.e. Bengaluru, on February 12 and 13. While an official confirmation from the BCCI is still pending, it is believed that the board is set to go ahead with the said dates for the two-day affair.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI have also informed all the franchises about the above-mentioned dates for the mega auction, which is set to see some big players go under the hammer. During their calls to the franchises on Thursday morning (December 23), the BCCI insisted that the dates remain final despite it clashing with an ODI between India and West Indies. After the South Africa tour, India will host Sri Lanka which will be followed by a limited-overs tour of Kieron Pollard-led West Indies.

The India-Windies third and final ODI is set to take place on February 12, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, but the BCCI has assured the franchises that the match will have no bearing on the auction proceedings, which will be held in mid-February in Bengaluru.

Earlier, it was reported that the mega auction was set to take place in early January, 2022. However, it got delayed as a result of lack of clarity regarding the Ahmedabad franchise's future ever since the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI initiated an inquiry on CVC Capital Partners' association with betting firms. Nonetheless, it is reported that the CVC Capitals is set to get a clean chit from the board, allowing it to own the Ahmedabad franchise.

For the unversed, star players such as KL Rahul, Rashid Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Eoin Morgan, David Warner, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin and many others have not been retained by the eight existing franchises. Hence, the two new IPL teams -- such as Ahmedabad and Lucknow -- will get a chance to pick three players each before the auction whereas a bulk of them are set to go under the hammer in the star-studded event in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.