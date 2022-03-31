IPL 2022: KL Rahul to make any changes? Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI against Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against fellow newcomers Gujarat Lions when they take on Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on Thursday. KL Rahul failed with the bat and his captaincy also came under fire as Gujarat Lions chased down a target of 159.

With the Lucknow franchise playing just three overseas players in their opening match, they have the chance to add another foreign asset and KL Rahul can be looking to use that option.

Also read | IPL 2022; Who will win Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match?

The opening pair is expected to remain same with Quinton de Kock partnership Rahul at the top of the batting line-up. Rahul was dismissed for a golden duck and De Kock could manage to score just seven runs as both experienced batsmen fell prey to the swing of India pacer Mohammed Shami.

Evin Lewis is expected to retain his position at No 3 with Manish Pandey providing the experience in the middle order. Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni slammed half centuries in the previous game and a lot will be expected from them once again as they prepare to face the defending champions.

Krunal Pandya also showed some promise as he bowled well and scored a quickfire 21 off 13 deliveries while Dushmantha Chameera was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

Also read | IPL 2022: Predicting Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK's playing XI for Lucknow face-off

There is still some doubt over the fitness of veteran Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye but if he is available, he is expected to replace the inexperienced Mohsin Khan in the playing XI. The bowling department will also feature the two exciting Indian talents – Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hood, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan