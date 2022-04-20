IPL 2022: DC's game vs PBKS to go ahead despite COVID-19 scare, RR clash shifted from Pune to Mumbai

On Wednesday (April 20), another overseas player from Delhi Capitals (DC) tested positive for Covid-19. Since the past few days, the Rishabh Pant-led DC franchise have been dealt with several Covid positive cases, including Mitchell Marsh, members of support staff, etc.

Despite the Covid scare in the DC camp, the one-time runners-up clash versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) is set to go ahead as per plan on Wednesday evening. For the unversed, the game had already been shifted from Pune to Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai) in the wake of Covid crisis in Delhi. On the other hand, the Delhi franchise's next encounter, where they face Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR), has also been shifted from Pune to Mumbai. The iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai will now host the DC-RR clash on Friday (April 22).

OFFICIAL STATEMENT - IPL Media Advisory

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 34 – Delhi Capital versus Rajasthan Royals from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai scheduled on April 22th, 2022.

The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing.

The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of COVID testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today.

So far, the IPL has been conducted successfully. The BCCI will be hoping for no further Covid cases in any of the ten teams and for the smooth conduct of the IPL 15 season.