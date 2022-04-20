IPL 2022: Another Delhi Capitals player tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of PBKS clash - Report

Delhi Capitals (DC)'s clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday (April 20) is now in doubt after another DC player reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the start of the game. The number of cases in the DC camp has now reached six as COVID-19 has once again come back to pose a threat to the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was the first player in the squad to test positive for the virus. The franchise also confirmed four members of the support staff had also tested positive. While the others had returned negative results in the latest round of tests conducted on Tuesday, another overseas player tested positive on Wednesday.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the overseas player tested positive after a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on Wednesday. The players are being tested again as the game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings now hangs in balance. Earlier, the game was shifted from the MCA Stadium in Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai after five cases were detected in DC's camp.

Punjab Kings have already left for the Brabourne Stadium while it is not known if the Delhi Capitals squad will be allowed to travel after the positive case. As per BCCI's guidelines, a team can play even with a minimal squad but the game is most likely to be rescheduled to a later date given the risk involved.

IPL 2021 was suspended midway last year following the emergence of a string of COVID-19 cases across the camps of several IPL teams. This year, the BCCI is conducting the entire league stage of the tournament only in Maharashtra with an aim to avoid a repetition of last year's scenario but the emergence of a number of COVID-19 cases has once again put the tournament at risk.

It remains to be seen how BCCI will react after the latest COVID-19 case in the DC squad and if their game against Punjab Kings will go ahead as per schedule.