IPL 2021: We will focus on our process in every match, says DC captain Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said the team's "ultimate goal" is to win the Indian Premier League 2021 trophy but they will focus on the process. The IPL 2021 was halted midway through the season due to COVID-19 when the tournament was underway in India in May.

The 14th edition of IPL is set to resume with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19. Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"Our ultimate goal is to win the trophy, but we are going to focus on our process. Hopefully, we can continue to play the way we did in the first half of the IPL 2021 season and we can go on and win the IPL trophy this year," said Pant in a release issued by the franchise on Saturday.

"It's pretty hot here in the UAE. I was trying to sit on the balcony during my quarantine period as much as possible to get used to the conditions. But it's still felt quite hot when I took part in my first practice session here. I'm just trying to get used to the conditions now and hopefully, I will be fully acclimatized to the conditions in 2-3 days," Pant said on getting used to the conditions in the UAE.

"It's really nice to meet everyone after coming out of quarantine. It's been great meeting the teammates here in training," Pant further said.

Delhi Capitals, runners-up of the 2020 IPL, are currently at the top of the points table with 12 points from eight matches.