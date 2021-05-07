IPL 2021: 'Virat Kohli the captain will be happier than Virat Kohli the batsman': Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan has said that skipper Virat Kohli would be very enchanted with the Royal Challengers Bangalore's brilliant exhibitions in IPL 2021 hitherto.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were in the third position in the points table when IPL 2021 was suspended because of positive COVID-19. This was the first run-through in IPL history that the Royal Challengers Bangalore won their initial four matches of the league.

While looking into RCB's season hitherto during a conversation on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan brought up that Virat Kohli would be delighted at how the team proceeded as a unit.

"If you talk about this season, Virat Kohli the captain will be happier than Virat Kohli the batsman. The way the entire team has responded, the way the combination of Virat Kohli and Mike Hesson has worked, and the hard work they put in for the auction," said Irfan Pathan.

Former India cricketer praised RCB for purchasing Glenn Maxwell in the closeout as well as for trading Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams before that.

"They had gone after Maxwell. Before the auction, the trading also put in a lot of effort. We have spoken about Harshal Patel but they got Daniel Sams also, which means they thought if they had got the opportunity to play in Bangalore, the left-arm pacer Daniel Sams will be useful although he did not come of use. Harshal Patel did all the work," he added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore procured the administrations of Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams from the Delhi Capitals in front of the IPL 2021 closeout. Harshal Patel, specifically, ended up being a tremendous resource as he arose as the most noteworthy wicket-taker of the league up until this point, with 17 wickets to his name.

"Where the tournament has stopped, the RCB fans will be a little disappointed because AB de Villiers was in good form, Maxwell was in good form, the team was doing very well, the bowling was very good," – he said.

"It was about to be 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' for them, at least from the fan's perspective, so it is expected that they will be a little disappointed but it has been a good year for them till now," – he added

In the wake of winning their initial four matches in IPL 2021, RCB endured a slight difficulty when they lost two of their next three matches. Notwithstanding, they are absolutely in an excellent situation to endure to the playoffs once the league restarts.