IPL 2021- Usain Bolt tweets in Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey; Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers react Photograph:( Twitter )
The franchise also responded and went on to invited the Jamaican to India to be the part of the squad.
Usain Bolt, regarded as the fastest man on the planet, showed his support for IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore after sharing a photo wearing the team's jersey conveyed his best wishes to the Virat Kohli-led side.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021- 'I am backing you..': RCB skipper Virat Kohli welcomes newcomers with motivating speech
Skipper Virat Kohli and star player AB de Villiers reacted to Bolt's gesture.
Usain Bolt took to Twitter and wrote: Challengers, just letting you know, I'm still the fastest cat around. @imVkohli @ABdeVilliers17 @pumacricket @RCBTweets."
Virat Kohli responded by tweeting: “No doubt and that's why we've got you on our team now"
South African star AB de Villiers replied: "We know whom to call when we need a few extra runs! @usainbolt @pumacricket."
The franchise also responded and went on to invited the Jamaican to India to be the part of the squad.
“The Red suits you, legend! Next up, catch a flight to India. We’re waiting!” RCB tweeted.
The Bangalore-based franchise had an exciting 2021 auction with Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell being the main highlight.
RCB also bought all-rounder Dan Christian, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudesai and KS Bharat.
Royal Challengers Bangalore will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL season opener on Friday.