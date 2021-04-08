IPL 2021- Usain Bolt tweets in Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey; Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers react

Usain Bolt, regarded as the fastest man on the planet, showed his support for IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore after sharing a photo wearing the team's jersey conveyed his best wishes to the Virat Kohli-led side.

Skipper Virat Kohli and star player AB de Villiers reacted to Bolt's gesture.

Usain Bolt took to Twitter and wrote: Challengers, just letting you know, I'm still the fastest cat around. @imVkohli @ABdeVilliers17 @pumacricket @RCBTweets."

Virat Kohli responded by tweeting: “No doubt and that's why we've got you on our team now"

South African star AB de Villiers replied: "We know whom to call when we need a few extra runs! @usainbolt @pumacricket."

The franchise also responded and went on to invited the Jamaican to India to be the part of the squad.

“The Red suits you, legend! Next up, catch a flight to India. We’re waiting!” RCB tweeted.

The Bangalore-based franchise had an exciting 2021 auction with Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell being the main highlight.

RCB also bought all-rounder Dan Christian, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudesai and KS Bharat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL season opener on Friday.