IPL 2021: 'Sunrisers Hyderabad captain has changed but not their fortunes: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has said that Kane Williamson taking over as Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper from David Warner has not achieved a prompt change in fortunes for the franchise.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore rescheduled after two players test positive for COVID-19

Sunrisers Hyderabad delegated Williamson as their skipper for the rest of IPL 2021 ahead of their match against the Rajasthan Royals. In any case, the move didn't yield the ideal outcomes as the Orange Army went down to Rajasthan Royals by 55 runs.

While assessing the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals clash, Aakash Chopra brought up that changing the skipper didn't bring any luck to the IPL 2016 champions.

"The sun has set for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their captain has changed but not their fortunes. They have won just one of their seven encounters. They changed the combination and played Nabi with Rashid," said Aakash Chopra.

The commentator said the fact that SRH got Mohammad Nabi as an all-rounder to the detriment of David Warner, he was not utilized successfully.

"But they didn't make him bowl at all and got very little batting as well because he came too low down. I mean it was as good as playing with three overseas players. Bhuvi was back but the form was missing for the other players," he Chopra.

Mohammad Nabi was given the ball just in the 15th over of the Rajasthan Royals innings and was taken for 21 runs around there. He was sent in to bat at No. 6, with the match nearly past Sunrisers Hyderabad's scope at that stage.

"I was a little surprised at Kane Williamson's bowling choices. He didn't give bowling to Nabi at all or gave just the one over, finished Rashid by the 11th over. I was slightly stunned," said Chopra.

"You had to finish the overs with Vijay Shankar at the end because the calculation had gone slightly wrong. You were waiting for a wicket to fall but that wicket did not fall," signed off Chopra.

The consolidated four overs bowled by Vijay Shankar and Mohammed Nabi for Sunrisers Hyderabad yielded 63 runs. The Rajasthan Royals batsmen pillaged 134 runs off the last nine overs, whenever they had seen off Rashid Khan's spell.

