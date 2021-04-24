IPL 2021: Steve Smith expresses wish to 'win IPL' with Delhi Capitals

Steve Smith is one of the standouts amongst other batsmen in the world. The Aussie player has won the Cricket World Cup once, yet has never been a part of an IPL-winning team.

This year, Smith procured an agreement from the Delhi Capitals. The former Aussie skipper made his introduction for the franchise on April 18 against the Punjab Kings, and he has scored 42 runs in two innings.

The right-hand batsman is eager to win his first IPL trophy this year. During his appearance on DC All Access, Steve Smith expressed that winning the title with DC was a definitive goal.

"It hasn't been difficult at all, just a really good group of people. Ana, who brings everyone together, you know for a common cause, and that's trying to do everything we can, to make the time enjoyable for everyone but winning the IPL is obviously the ultimate goal."

Steve Smith was the skipper of the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. Nevertheless, the Royals released him after the side completed toward the end in the past season. Delhi Capitals marked Smith for 2.2 crores at IPL Auction 2021. They benched him for the initial two matches prior to giving him his lady Delhi Capitals cap against Punjab.

"Nice to spend a bit of time in the middle with Shikhar the other day" - said Steve Smith

Steve Smith and Shikhar Dhawan sewed a 53-run organization for the second wicket against the Mumbai Indians. The two batsmen guaranteed that the Delhi Capitals pursued the 138-run focus without losing an excessive number of wickets.

Remarking on his organisation with Dhawan, Steve Smith added

"Nice to spend a bit of time in the middle with Shikhar the other day. You know he's batting superbly, so takes a lot of pressure off. So it was nice to spend some time out there and enjoy it and yeah hopefully some big runs in the next few games."

Steve Smith will be in action on Sunday when the Delhi Capitals take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.