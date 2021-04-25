IPL 2021, SRH vs DC, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals?

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Apr 25, 2021, 05:06 PM(IST)

SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and DC's Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 due to injury Photograph:( AFP )

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on Delhi Capitals in match 20 of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the second match of the doubleheader Sunday. David Warner and Co. earned their first win at the IPL 2021 in their fourth try after a six-wicket win against Punjab Kings. They will be looking to continue the momentum against dominant Delhi Capitals, who have continued their sublime run from last season. Pant and Co. are third on the points table with three wins and one loss. Shikhar Dhawan is currently the Orange Cap holder and will be looking to play a crucial role in today's match. 

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match: 

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals taking place?

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 25.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between SRH vs DC will be available on Hotstar.

