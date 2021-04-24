IPL 2021, RR vs KKR, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash with each other to get a much-needed push up the table. Both teams are the bottom-most in the IPL points table currently with just one win and three losses. This will be the last Indian Premier League match for both of teams at the Wankhede Stadium. Since the time of RR's return in IPL in 2018, KKR have ruled the apparatuses against them, winning six of the seven matches between the two teams. By and large, the sides have played 22 games against one another with KKR, the usurper as of late.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 24.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between RR vs KKR will be available on Hotstar.