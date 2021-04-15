IPL 2021, RR vs DC, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals?

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Pant and Co. will be entering the contest after a stunning win against Chennai Super Kings at the same venue, whereas, the Royals fell short while chasing a mammoth total against Punjab Kings. Both teams will be accustomed to the Wankhede having played a match there. Both teams have clashed 22 times with each side winning 11 matches. However, in the previous edition of the cash-rich T20 league (IPL 2020) DC dominated RR by winning both fixtures.

ALSO READ: RR vs DC, IPL 2021 - Wankhede Stadium pitch report, Mumbai weather forecast, Stats - All you need to know

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 15.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between RR vs DC will be available on Hotstar.