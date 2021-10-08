IPL 2021, RCB vs DC, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals?

Match 56 of the IPL 2021 edition will see the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday evening (October 8). The game will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The pitch at Dubai is considered to be batting friendly, however, it hasn't produced high-scoring encounters so far in IPL 2021's UAE leg. The batsmen have struggled at the pitch. The two teams will be facing each other for the second time in the IPL. The first match was won by RCB at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad by one run.

Both the teams have qualified for the playoffs and will like to enter the last four round with a win up their sleeves. DC will be playing its first Qualifier with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) -- in all likelihood -- and RCB will play the eliminator, versus KKR (who already have one foot in the playoffs).

DC has been extraordinary this season and they are at the top of the table with nine wins in 13 games. It will be interesting to see how the firepower batting of the DC will go against the bowling side of Bangalore.

RCB also has been spectacular this season. They have won eight out of 13 games. For RCB, Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell seem to be in form of their life. However, Devdutt Padikkal would be looking forward to regain his form.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between DC vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.