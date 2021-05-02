IPL 2021: Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in the 'battle of north'

The Punjab Kings will bolt horns with the Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be the second of a Sunday doubleheader, with the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad set to get down to business in the evening game.

Head-to-Head

Albeit the Delhi Capitals beat the Punjab Kings by six wickets prior in IPL 2021, the Punjab Kings lead the straight on record by 15-12. In any case, the Delhi Capitals have won three of their last five matches against the Punjab Kings. Both of these groups are falling off persuading wins and will hope to keep the triumphant momentum going in this game.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are yet to track down their best blend, however, the successes against MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore have shown that they can beat any team in the event that they put forth a concentrated effort. KL Rahul played the anchor job flawlessly once more, and this methodology hopes to suit him.

Punjab Kings ought to think about carrying Dawid Malan into the playing XI, considering Nicholas Pooran's battles in IPL 2021. They could likewise roll out a constrained improvement and get Jhye Richardson for Riley Meredith, who was hit in the knee in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

This season, Ravi Bishnoi has conceded just 4.75 runs per over and has been instrumental in aiding Punjab Kings a few games.

Possible XI: KL Rahul, Prabhsimran Singh/Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran/Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith/Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals resemble a solid group in spite of the shortfall of some key players. They'll trust that players like Steve Smith and Kagiso Rabada can discover some form soon.

After a persuading prevail upon Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals should roll out with a similar team. Kagiso Rabada hasn't been at his best, notwithstanding, and they could pick to rest him and acquire Anrich Nortje.

Prithvi Shaw has batted with loftiness and ceremony in the top-order. Shikhar Dhawan, his opening accomplice, is at present the second-highest run-getter. Shimron Hetmyer and Rishab Pant also have added heave to the middle order.

Possible XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav/Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.

Taking a gander at the recent form of the two teams, it is hard to foresee which team will beat the competition in this challenge.

