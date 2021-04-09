IPL 2021, MI vs RCB, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians?

IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Live Streaming: Indian Premier League 2021 will kick off with a blockbuster clash between Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to end their title drought, whereas, defending champions Mumbai Indians will be looking to extend their record title-win to six with a glorious cup hattrick. Mumbai Indians head into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as firm favourites to defend their title. Having won the IPL trophy a record five times, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is looking stronger than ever and are likely to give major headaches to their opposition. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on the other hand, have had a strong squad every season only to have witnessed their campaign derail each and every time. While in IPL 2020, RCB made a strong claim for their first IPL trophy, their season ended in the playoffs.

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, April 09.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between MI vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.