IPL 2021, MI vs RCB, Live Updates: Royal Challengers take on defending champs Mumbai Indians

MI vs RCB Photograph: AFP
Hello and good evening for the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2021. The season will kick off with a blockbuster clash between Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to end their title drought, whereas, defending champions Mumbai Indians will be looking to extend their record title-win to six with a glorious cup hattrick. Mumbai Indians head into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as firm favourites to defend their title. Having won the IPL trophy a record five times, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is looking stronger than ever and are likely to give major headaches to their opposition. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on the other hand, have had a strong squad every season only to have witnessed their campaign derail each and every time. While in IPL 2020, RCB made a strong claim for their first IPL trophy, their season ended in the playoffs.
Apr 09, 2021, 06.43 PM
HOW MANY RECORDS WILL KING KOHLI BREAK TOMIGHT!
Take a look: List of five major records RCB captain Virat Kohli can break in IPL 2021
Apr 09, 2021, 06.15 PM
While the matches will be played behind closed doors amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the question that has been bugging the fans is whether there will be an opening ceremony ahead of IPL 2021?
FOR MORE READ: IPL 2021: Will there be opening ceremony ahead of tournament opener? - All you need to know
Apr 09, 2021, 06.13 PM
Spinners will play a crucial role in the match as the pitch will remain spin-friendly and will provide enough turn to bamboozle the batsman.
According to the weather predictions, the skies will be clear and the temperature is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius.
FOR MORE READ: IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Pitch conditions, weather prediction and venue stats
Apr 09, 2021, 06.11 PM
Both teams have faced each other 27 times in the IPL. With Mumbai Indians dominating the equation by 17 wins, whereas, Royal Challengers won 10 times.
FOR MORE READ: IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Preview, probable XI and stats