IPL 2021, MI vs RCB, Live Updates: Royal Challengers take on defending champs Mumbai Indians

Hello and good evening for the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2021. The season will kick off with a blockbuster clash between Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to end their title drought, whereas, defending champions Mumbai Indians will be looking to extend their record title-win to six with a glorious cup hattrick. Mumbai Indians head into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as firm favourites to defend their title. Having won the IPL trophy a record five times, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is looking stronger than ever and are likely to give major headaches to their opposition. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on the other hand, have had a strong squad every season only to have witnessed their campaign derail each and every time. While in IPL 2020, RCB made a strong claim for their first IPL trophy, their season ended in the playoffs.