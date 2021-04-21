IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings?

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Chennai Super Kings in match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after losing two consecutive matches despite beginning the campaign with a win. Eoin Morgan is under a lot of fire as the team collapsed in the latter stages of the game handing the match to the opposition despite a strong start. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, returned to their former glory as they dominated Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals and are third in the points table.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 21.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between KKR vs CSK will be available on Hotstar.