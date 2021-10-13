IPL 2021: KKR set up title clash with CSK after defeating Delhi Capitals in a last-over thriller

New Delhi, India Published: Oct 13, 2021, 11:12 PM(IST)

Sharjah: Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during the qualifier 2 cricket match of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL) Photograph:( PTI )

Story highlights

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets in second IPL qualifier, set up title clash with Chennai Super Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets, to face Chennai Super Kings in the final. 

Oct 13, 2021 | Qualifier 2 Match Ended
Indian Premier League, 2021
KKR
136/7
(19.5 ov)
 VS
DC
135/5
(20.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
