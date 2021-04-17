The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals, who went down fighting against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, will be looking to bounce back when they take on Punjab Kings in their third encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

While speaking about taking on the Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals' fast bowler Anrich Nortje expressed that the Delhi franchise cannot underestimate any team in the IPL 2021, "There's no team that's got a bad team so every side is really competitive, and it can come off for anyone on any day. We are definitely not going to underestimate anyone and hopefully, we can bring our A-game."

When asked about the make-up of the Delhi Capitals squad, the South African said, "We are unfortunately missing Shreyas (Iyer), but we definitely have a great combination of players. We have got a great bowling line-up as well. It's just about picking the right team on the right wicket and conditions. We definitely have a lot of options in our bowling line-up, which is really nice to have and hopefully we can make the best of the conditions and the different players that we have got."

📽️ | @RickyPonting's Dressing Room speech after #RRvDC 👉🏻 Leave it to the Boss to lift up the spirits of the DC boys with all the positives from an absolute thriller 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/JRAkkSssE7 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 17, 2021 ×

Nortje had to spend an extended period of time in quarantine due to a false-positive result for COVID-19. However, the fast bowler re-joined the camp on 16 April 2021 after testing negative thrice.

"Ten days in the room was quite a lot for me. It was nice to get out, run around and bowl a bit. I really enjoyed it and hopefully, I can build it up from here on," signed off Nortje