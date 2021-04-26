IPL 2021- Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in a Super Over thriller

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals won a nail-biting thriller against Sunrisers Hyderabad after beating Warner and Co. in the tournament's first-ever Super Over at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bat. The opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw provided a great start to Delhi after putting up an 81-run partnership. Prithvi Shaw went on to score 53 runs off 39 balls.

Rishabh Pant and Steve Smith's knocks took the Capitals innings ahead. However, SRH bowlers made a comeback and restricted DC to 159 at the end of 20 overs.

In reply, Jonny Bairstow gave SRH a flying start. However, was dismissed in the powerplay itself. David Warner's woeful run continues as he got out after scoring just 6 runs. Kane Williamson held on to crease till the final moment, whereas, other SRH batsmen kept getting out on single digits. At one point, DC was cruising towards victory after choking SRH batsmen. However, Jagadeesha Suchith's cameo brought SRH back in the game. The match ended in a tie leading to a super over.

David Warner and Kane Williamson set a target of 8 runs in Super Over. In reply, DC managed to chase the target in the final ball of the Super Over.

With this win, DC go up second in the points table, whereas, SRH remain in the seventh spot.