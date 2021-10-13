IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Qualifier 2, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Knight Riders?

Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021 will see one of the title-contenders in Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) face Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021, on Wednesday (October 13).

While Kolkata Knight Riders will be jumping with confidence after their win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals would be looking to find some confidence after their lose in Qualifier against Chennai Super Kings.

Both teams have won one game against each other in the league by now. Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, and Rahul Tripathi will be some of the players to watch out for in the second qualifier of IPL 2021. For the unversed, DC will be eager to enter their second successive IPL final whereas KKR will be desperate to play their third final, overall, after the 2014 season.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between DC vs KKR will be available on Hotstar.