IPL 2021: DC coach Ricky Ponting says he'll do 'everything to bring as many people back' in squad

A night to forget for Delhi Capitals (DC) as despite topping the eight-team table, the Rishabh Pant-led team failed to reach the final of Indian Premier League 2021 after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second Qualifier on Wednesday (October 13).

In the aftermath, DC head coach Ricky Ponting now has said that he would like to retain each and every player on his team fir the next season. Ponting was disappointed to miss out on a chance to win a maiden IPL title. Although, he added that with a "terrific group of people", he will try to build the same squad for the next year's event when the mega auction takes place.

"I would like to keep everyone, to be honest. We have got this terrific group of people at the Delhi Capitals. The playing staff and the coaches have done an amazing job for the last couple of seasons and I think our performances so to speak for themselves," said Ponting during the post-match press conference.

"Disappointed that this season has finished the way that it has, but yeah obviously we know that we will probably only be able to retain maybe three or four players. So a lot of players will go back into the auction and then I'll be doing everything I can certainly to bring as many people back into the Delhi Capitals family as possible."

"Because, as I said, it's been an incredibly enjoyable last three seasons really for me and this playing group, and to bring everyone or most of the guys back together again will certainly be a big goal of mine," Ponting added.

During the match, KKR needed 136 for victory and they looked to be easing towards victory thanks to fine knocks from openers Venkatesh Iyer (55) and Shubman Gill (46) before five quick wickets forced a thrilling finish.

With seven needed off the last over, Ravichandran Ashwin removed Shakib Al Hasan and Sunil Narine off successive deliveries but Rahul Tripathi (12 not out) hit the off-spinner over his head for six to guide his side home with a ball to spare.