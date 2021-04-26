IPL 2021: David Warner thinks dropping Manish Pandey was a harsh call

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner thinks that the decision to drop Manish Pandey from the playing XI was a brutal call. Notwithstanding, he upheld the youngster Virat Singh and referred as a lack of experience on testing surfaces like those in Chennai.

In the three matches that Manish Pandey played, he scored 101 runs at 50.5 at a strike rate of 112.2. His replacement Virat Singh has overseen just 15 runs from two innings in IPL 2021.

Chasing 160 on a tough surface against Delhi Capitals, Kane Williamson discovered no help in the middle overs. Batting at No.9, Jagdeesha Suchith hammered an unbeaten six-ball 14 to help Kane Williamson and aided the Sunrisers Hyderabad to tie the game, yet the Delhi Capitals secured success in the Super Over.

Between Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, and Vijay Shankar, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored only 26 runs off 37 balls. Manish Pandey's addition might have had an effect.

Talking about Manish Pandey being dropped from the side, David Warner said:

"It depends on the selectors; it was a harsh call as per my opinion on leaving out Manish Pandey. But at the end of the day, it is a decision that they took, and you cannot discredit Virat. He's a very good player, and the surface was difficult. They bowled well in the middle and made it challenging for us."