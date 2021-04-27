IPL 2021: Cricket Australia to monitor situation till May 30, thanks BCCI and IPL for keeping everyone safe

After Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s decision to suspend passenger flights from India till May 13, Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers’ Association went on to release a statement saying that they will monitor the development in India till the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, on May 30.

The statement said that they are in regular touch with everyone involved in the IPL 2021 while thanking the BCCI and IPL for their efforts to keep everyone safe in the tournament’s bio-secure bubble.

"Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association are in regular dialogue with players, coaches, match officials and commentators on the ground in India regarding the current situation and we will assist where possible," said CA in its official statement.

"We will continue to liaise closely with the Australian Government following today's announcement that direct flights from India to Australia will be paused until May 15, and monitor the situation between now and the tournament's scheduled conclusion on May 30," it added. Cricket Australia also thanked the BCCI and IPL organising committee for keeping everyone safe in a bio-secure bubble.

"We thank the BCCI and IPL for their efforts to keep everyone safe in the tournament's bio-secure bubble. Once again, our thoughts are with the people of India during this challenging time," the statement added.

Australia Prime Minister Morrison on Tuesday said that the Australian cricketers taking part in IPL 2021 will have to arrange flights “under their own resources” if the flights continue to remain suspended beyond May 30.

"They've travelled there privately ... this wasn't part of an Australian tour," the Australian PM told reporters as quoted by 7news.com.au.

"They're under their own resources. And they'll be using those resources to, I'm sure, to see them return to Australia in accordance with their own arrangements," he added.