IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings - Team Preview: Will Dhoni and co. become a formidable side once again?

Chennai Super Kings will enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to redeem themselves for last year's debacle and back to winning ways. MS Dhoni-led Chennai have several new names in their squad.

Suresh Raina will be returning to the team after missing out on last year's Indian Premier League. The prolific batsman has been vital in the team's campaign in the cash-rich T20 league. The addition of Robin Uthappa will add more firepower to the batting lineup.

Several young players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chezhian Harinishanth, Sam Curran will bolster the team. Gaikwad missed out on the opening matches for the Super Kings after testing positive for coronavirus, however, he regained his form when the tournament came to a close as he scored back-to-back half-centuries. Chezhian Harinishanth had a prolific domestic season with Tamil Nadu and he will be a player to watch out for.

English all-rounder Sam Curran's heroics in the final ODI against India in the recently concluded series will surely make him a good option in the playing XI.

Krishnappa Gowtham and Moeen Ali will further bolster the team's all-round option along with Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo. Chennai Super Kings have strong all-round options as they head into the cash-rich T20 league.

Probable best XI for the team: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (C, Wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Squad:

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth

