IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Mumbai Indians to seal playoff spot

David Warner's 'hopeful' Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kieron Pollard's 'dominant' Mumbai Indians in the final league stage match of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

This match will seal the final playoff spot of IPL 2020. Sunrisers have found some form in the latter stages of the tournament. They currently sit on the fifth spot and a win against Mumbai will help them jump to the third spot knocking Kolkata out of the race. Wriddhiman Saha has found his form at a crucial moment for Sunrisers and has played a crucial role in the past two matches.

Mumbai Indians have been dominant this season. Despite losing their skipper Rohit Sharma to an injury, Kieron Pollard and Co. have played great cricket. They are currently top the table and if they win against SRH, it would set a tone before they enter the play-off. MI's bowling unit has been lethal at Sharjah. They have restricted the opposition to very low scores. Opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock has been one of the best in this tournament.

Probable XI:

SRH: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

MI: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock/Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (c), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan