IPL 2020: Rashid Khan stars as Sunrisers beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won their first match in this years IPL by beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Rashid Khan's bowling changed the odds for Sunrisers.

Delhi Capitals had won the toss and elected to field first. The decision was believed to be a good one as their bowlers showed some discipline in the beginning. However, Warner and Bairstow put up a 50-run stand for the opening partnership. Manish Pandey was out cheaply after getting out to Amit Mishra. Williamson and Abdul Samad's cameo powered SRH to 162 runs at a loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

SRH were off to a great start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Prithvi Shaw in the first over itself. Shaw's dismissal put some serious breaks on DC's innings. The only lethal partnership for the Delhi Capitals was between Pant and Hetmyer. However, DC just crumbled after Hetmyer's dismissal. Rashid Khan's bowling figures (3/14) changed the course of the match and handed a comfortable win to the Sunrisers.

Including Williamson in today's playing XI seemed a wise decision by Warner as his 41 runs off 26 balls helped SRH to a modest and defendable total. However, Rashid Khan was given the man of the match trophy for his outstanding bowling tonight.

Delhi Capitals have lost their first match. After this loss, Delhi slips to the second position in the IPL 2020 table, whereas, Sunrisers Hyderbad jumped to the sixth position by pushing the Chennai Super Kings to the bottom of the table. This for the first time in IPL history that CSK are at the bottom of the table.