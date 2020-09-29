IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Highlights: SRH beat DC by 15 runs

DC vs SRH Photograph: Twitter
Sep 29, 2020, 11.24 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad win their first in this years IPL by beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Rashid Khan's bowling changed the odds for Sunrisers.
Sep 29, 2020, 11.14 PM
Is it game over for DC?
Stoinis lbw b T Natarajan 11(9) [4s-1]
Sep 29, 2020, 11.04 PM
Big wicket for the SRH! Did Rashid Khan just hand a win to Warner? Not yet! Stoinis is still out there.
Pant c Priyam Garg b Rashid Khan 28(27) [4s-1 6s-2]
Sep 29, 2020, 10.54 PM
Wicket!! Just when DC looked in the game, Bhuvi gets a huge wicket. Who comes next? Oh no, it is Stoinis!
Hetmyer c Manish Pandey b Bhuvneshwar 21(12) [6s-2]
Sep 29, 2020, 10.51 PM
Consecutive sixes for DC. First Pant, now Hetmyer. DC could make a comeback here.
DC 104/3 (15) CRR: 6.93 REQ: 11.8
Delhi Capitals need 59 runs in 30 balls
Sep 29, 2020, 10.38 PM
The required run rate is above 12. And it is not a pretty chase-like scenario for the Capitals. However, IPL is all about comebacks. Can Pant stage a comeback?
DC 78/3 (13 overs) CRR: 6 REQ: 12.14
Delhi Capitals need 85 runs in 42 balls
Sep 29, 2020, 10.33 PM
WICKET! Rashid Khan has done it again. It has been a night for the spinners but Khan has been the best among them. Well the required run rate is shooting up and Delhi Capitals. They are not scoring and are losing wickets. They must be terribly missing Rahane here. Dhawan c Bairstow b Rashid Khan 34(31) [4s-4]
Sep 29, 2020, 10.17 PM
Just one run and a wicket off it. The required run rate shoots to 10 per over. DC desperate for good overs now.
DC 43/2 (8 overs) CRR: 5.38 REQ: 10
Delhi Capitals need 120 runs in 72 balls
Sep 29, 2020, 10.14 PM
Shreyas Iyer c Abdul Samad b Rashid Khan 17(21) [4s-2] The skipper departs. This is a big wicket for Sunrisers and Rashid Khan delivers in his first over.
Sep 29, 2020, 10.08 PM
Despite losing the wicket early, Shikhar Dhawan racking up some shots and is keeping the Capitals in the game.
Sep 29, 2020, 09.50 PM
5 runs off two overs. Exactly the start Warner must have wanted. SRH right now have better chanced to win the game. However, they will want to get rid of Iyer and Dhawan too as they will get dangerous as the game progresses.
Sep 29, 2020, 09.44 PM
Just two runs off the first one and a big wicket! Bhuvneshwar Kumar begins in the best possible way.
Prithvi Shaw c Bairstow b Bhuvneshwar 2(5)
Sep 29, 2020, 09.23 PM
Decent finish by Sunrisers Hyderabad. They might be short by 10-20 runs, but hey! It is IPL and anything can happen.
SRH: 162/4 (20 overs)
Sep 29, 2020, 09.11 PM
WICKET! Bairstow departs! Rabada strikes! Didn't get any timing whatsoever and absolutely sent this straight up and gives an easy catch to Nortje. Bairstow c Nortje b Rabada 53(48) [4s-2 6s-1]
Sep 29, 2020, 09.09 PM
Fifty for Bairstow and also the 50-run stand with Williamson. Bairstow has been soft tonight. Not many boundaries today.
Sep 29, 2020, 09.07 PM
SRH 140/2 (17) CRR: 8.24
Bairstow needs one run to score 50. But more than that SRH require to score the most out of these three overs.
Sep 29, 2020, 09.00 PM
Williamson and Bairstow looking good with the bat. Bairstow nears half-century. Williamson's cameo might power SRH to a competitive total .170+ score will make the orange army happy.
Rabada yet to bowl his overs, he might restrict SRH to a low score.
SRH 128/2 (16) CRR: 8
Sep 29, 2020, 08.38 PM
Another blow for SRH! Amit Mishra gets the wicket. Pandey did not connect well and gave an easy catch to Kagiso Rabada. Manish Pandey c Rabada b Mishra 3(5) Poor shot from Pandey. Former SRH skipper Kane Williamson walks out to bat.
Sep 29, 2020, 08.29 PM
Mishra gets the breakthrough! Big blow for SRH as the skipper departs. Review overturns the decision.
Warner c Pant b Mishra 45(33) [4s-3 6s-2] Pandey walks in to bat.
Sep 29, 2020, 08.16 PM
The opening pair running well between the wickets, but these humid conditions might tire them soon too. 7 runs off the over.
SRH: 59/0 (8 overs)
Sep 29, 2020, 08.11 PM
Decent start from SRH here. Warner and Bairstow were too slow in the beginning but now are finding the right length here. 50 partnership comes up for the opening pair. Back-to-back good overs will shoot up the run rate for the Sunrisers.
SRH: 52/0 (7 overs) CRR: 7.43
Sep 29, 2020, 08.04 PM
SRH 38/0 (6 overs) CRR: 6.33
Spin Wizard Amit Mishra comes in.
Sep 29, 2020, 07.56 PM
Great discipline showed by DC bowlers. Almost five overs done and just one boundary. It is a T20I match. Still is.
Sep 29, 2020, 07.47 PM
Lack of boundaries now might backfire SRH in later stages.
SRH 17/0 (3 overs) CRR: 5.67
Sep 29, 2020, 07.36 PM
Warner-Bairstow off to a decent start! Ishant Sharma looks promising and can play a vital role for Delhi tonight.
SRH: 9/0 (1 over)
Sep 29, 2020, 07.08 PM
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Sep 29, 2020, 07.05 PM
DC win toss and elect to bowl
Sep 29, 2020, 06.33 PM
Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The Capitals are yet to lose a match in IPL 2020, whereas, Sunrisers are yet to win one. However, Iyer and Co. will aim a hattrick of wins tonight.
