IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tests positive for COVID-19

Just as the teams gear up for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and will now quarantine for 14 days. Yagnik will be tested again and will need two negative tests before joining the Rajasthan Royals squad in the UAE.

Yagnik took to social media platform Twitter to confirm the news as he urged everyone, who have been in his contact in the past 10 days, to get themselves tested for the dreaded coronavirus.

“Hi all, I hv tested COVID +. Pls get tested if you hv been in contact with me in the last 10 days. In line wd BCCI protocols I will be now quarantining for 14 days. I will then need 2 ngtv tests b4 joining the team @rajasthanroyals in UAE. Thx 4 yr blessings & good wishes!,” Yagnik, who played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL for four seasons in 2011 to 2015, tweeted.

Hi all, I hv tested COVID +. Pls get tested if you hv been in contact with me in the last 10 days. In line wd BCCI protocols I will be now quarantining for 14 days. I will then need 2 ngtv tests b4 joining the team @rajasthanroyals in UAE. Thx 4 yr blessings & good wishes! — Dishant Yagnik (@Dishantyagnik77) August 12, 2020 ×

ALSO READ: Exclusive - Salutes, Kings XI Punjab and IPL dream with Sheldon Cottrell

Rajasthan Royals were quick to respond to the tweet as they wished him a speedy recovery while adding the team is looking forward to seeing him in the UAE soon.

“Wish you a speedy and full recovery, @Dishantyagnik77! Looking forward to seeing you soon in the UAE, putting the boys through their paces,” Rajasthan Royals responded to Yagnik’s tweet.

Wish you a speedy and full recovery, @Dishantyagnik77! Looking forward to seeing you soon in the UAE, putting the boys through their paces. https://t.co/Y9NnBKJpfE — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 12, 2020 ×

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Dhoni, Raina among other CSK players to reach Chennai by August 15

Rajasthan Royals further confirmed, in a statement, that Dishant will be admitted to a hospital to recover completely while adding he wasn't in close proximity to any IPL or RR players in the last 10 days.

All the players and staff heading to the UAE for IPL 2020 will be tested rigorously in line with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) protocols. While players and staff will be tested before and after flying to the UAE, they are likely to be tested four times in two weeks during the course of the tournament.

The Indian board has created strict SOPs for the IPL, which includes ‘bio-secure bubble’ guidelines, matches behind closed doors, instructions on practice and match days, and protocols for family members, among others.

The IPL 2020 is set to commence from September 19 with the final scheduled for November 10.

