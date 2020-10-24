IPL 2020: 'Motivated' Kings XI Punjab take on 'shaky' Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be squaring off against each other for the play-off spot in IPL 2020. Both teams will clash in the 43rd match of the tournament. It will be the second match in the doubleheader Saturday. The match was played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kings XI Punjab have been a giant-killing spree after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to stay alive in the tournament. Motivated KL Rahul and Co. will believe that they can beat Sunrisers despite a poor head-head stat. SRH have an 11-4 head-to-head advantage over KXIP. KXIP's batting order has been in top form and has helped the team chase many totals. KXIP bowlers have found some form too, Shami being the most lethal of the lot.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have had an inconsistent IPL 2020. They are in the fifth position in the points table with four wins and six losses. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been in good form and Rashid Khan has been economical with the ball. Skipper Warner, with 871 runs, is the leading run-getter against KXIP in IPL. He's hit at least 51 runs each of the nine previous times the two teams met.

Probable XI

KXIP: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, M Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami

SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem/Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan