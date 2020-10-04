IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Live Streaming: How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lock horns in the 17th match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It will be the first match on double-header Sunday.

Both teams will face each other for the first time in IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians have had a shaky start in IPL 2020 and currently are third in the points table with two wins and two losses. However, their recent win against Kings XI Punjab will lift Mumbai's spirits and them to keep their momentum.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won two consecutive matches after recently beating Chennai Super Kings. David Warner and Co. currently sit on fourth in the points table of Indian Premier League.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 4).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match at WION.