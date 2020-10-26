IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab will take on Kolkata Knight Riders for playoff spot

'Shaky' Kolkata Knight Riders and 'rejuvenated' Kings XI Punjab will square off for the play-off spot in the 46th match of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders come in the game after beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 59 runs. However, inconsistency has been a worry for the Knight Riders. They managed to win six matches out of 11 games and are on the fourth spot in the IPL points table. But KKR's record at Sharjah has been poor as they were beaten by DC and RCB.

Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine were the match-winners for the KKR in the past match. Narine managed to choke Kings XI in the previous match and snatched a win from the jaws of defeat.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, have staged a comeback in the league after winning four consecutive matches. From being at the bottom of the table to climbing onto the fifth position. In the previous match, they managed to defend a total of 126 at Dubai against Sunrisers. Their captain, KL Rahul, is currently the orange cap holder. Bowling duo of Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh have been lethal. Mayank Agarwal's availability is still in question as he missed out the previous fixture due to injury. Glen Maxwell could sit this one out and James Neesham could be called in.

Probable XI:

KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

KXIP: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mayank Agarwal/Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell/James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh