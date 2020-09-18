IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals salute COVID Warriors from the national capital

Earlier this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world, countless frontline workers risked their lives for the sake of others, with their selfless efforts. As a small token of gratitude, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, through its digital initiative "Salaam Dilli", recognised the contribution of some frontline workers from Delhi NCR.

Inspired and humbled by the efforts of these courageous citizens, the Delhi Capitals official match jersey will bear the "Thank You COVID Warriors" message for the entire duration of IPL 2020.

On Thursday, members of the Delhi Capitals squad, including CEO Mr. Dhiraj Malhotra, Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif, and senior players Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra, interacted with these COVID heroes through a virtual meet. On the occasion, the participants also unboxed a surprise delivery package, which comprised a letter of gratitude and personalised jerseys on behalf of the Delhi Capitals team.

Under the 'Salaam Dilli' initiative, Delhi Capitals featured the following COVID warriors from the city:

Ms. Manika Bhadwar: Fed underprivileged people through her own kitchen

Ms. Pomilla Gupta: Ran a kitchen for stray dogs during the lockdown

Mr. Sourav Das & Mrs. Laxmi Das - Distributed home-made masks for free, installed mask vending machines in public places

Dr. Atul Gogia - Stood at the frontline to treat COVID patients

Ms. Niharika Dwivedi - Donated personal savings to buy air tickets for a family of migrant workers

Mr. Amit Phogat & Mr. Ravinder Dharwal - Delhi Police constables who donated, and ran a plasma donation network

Here's what members of the Delhi Capitals squad had to say during the interaction:

Ishant Sharma "Throughout the pandemic, frontline workers have dedicated themselves to protecting our population. To all the sanitation workers, doctors, security forces, blood donors, social workers, drivers, and their respective families - this small token of thanks from our team is testament of your service towards humanity."

Amit Mishra "It is heartening to see youngsters like Nikarika working and supporting people during these difficult times. Words are not enough to thank these COVID warriors. A big Salaam from all of us for you. As our world continues to battle and survive this pandemic, it’s efforts like yours that will continue to inspire, and make a difference."

Dhiraj Malhotra "At Delhi Capitals, we believe there’s no work greater than service to others. And to serve others amidst a global pandemic, and to take on the responsibility of keeping countless lives safe, is tremendous, to say the least. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts, for your unparalleled service in these tough times going beyond the call of duty."

Mohammad Kaif "It takes real selflessness, humility and desire to be able to put others first in this battle for survival. Therefore, I would like to express my huge gratitude to all of you for making the world a better place. I want to salute you, the real warriors, on behalf of the DC family."