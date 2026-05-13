/Injury urging delay or is he done with IPL? MS Dhoni skips Lucknow trip as return unlikely

Maybe the rumours are true, maybe not, but one thing is for sure: MS Dhoni is unlikely to feature in the remaining league games for CSK in IPL 2026. Amid retirement talks, Dhoni was initially set to travel with the Chennai squad to Lucknow for their away clash, only for him to decide to stay back. CSK has played 11 games so far this season, and Dhoni hasn’t featured in any, as he continues to recover from the setback he suffered while dealing with his calf strain. Even though CSK has a chance to make the final four, Dhoni's return at any stage for the remainder of the tournament looks unlikely.

A Cricbuzz report claims that Dhoni was all set to accompany CSK’s squad to Lucknow for their away IPL 2026 fixture but chose against travelling at the last-minute call, breaking a million hearts waiting to see him in the yellow jersey for perhaps the last time.



An early update suggested that the booking arrangements for Dhoni’s travel to Lucknow were in place, fuelling expectations of his return to the playing XI. Even though travelling with the side doesn’t guarantee his spot in the team, it was the most significant sign of his potential comeback since this edition started. However, everything changed by evening, as confirmed reports of Dhoni staying in Chennai began surfacing.

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Injury urges delay, or is he done?

Dhoni’s injury could potentially restrict him from feeling 100% about his fitness, thus delaying his return to the side at any point this season. However, another narrative (floating on the internet) is that he has perhaps made up his mind not to play any further, but remains embedded in the CSK camp in a purely mentorship or supportive capacity.

He, however, is among several CSK players, mostly first-team ones, who suffered (respective) injuries and are unavailable for selection. The CSK recently appointed a UAE-raised Karnataka all-rounder, Macneil Hadley Noronha, replacing injured Ramakrishna Ghosh for the remainder of the season.

